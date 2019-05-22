back

Milkshakes and other food as protest tools

Protestors have been bringing their milkshakes to the yard in the UK. But these new shaming weapons aren't the only time food was used as a protest tool in the world... 🥛

22/05/2019 14:14
49 comments

  • Pete C.
    24/05/2019 17:18

    Anything to stop freedom of speech. Do this to the left and they would melt

  • Cristina A.
    24/05/2019 12:50

    They can always vote.

  • Dalo H.
    24/05/2019 12:27

    In Slovakia people have been upset about thrown croissants 🥐 on Boris Kollar ( populist, racist, homophobic wannabe politic) which he has brought to welcome ( provoke) protesters against his meeting with Marie Lepen. Even part of protesters were upset about it ( liberal part).

  • Tamas F.
    24/05/2019 12:23

    That's assault! Idiot who ever did it. But the receiver is even a bigger.

  • Varinia B.
    24/05/2019 11:11

    We use yoghurt in Greece!

  • Брус В.
    24/05/2019 11:08

    The guy that brought this law is the most stupid guy EVER in history!

  • Брус В.
    24/05/2019 11:08

    Lol use eggs or something else... you can use a brokoli soup ... they gonna ban soups?

  • Alexandru I.
    24/05/2019 10:43

    0:20 he pretty much summarized my whole life in 2 words

  • Anglo H.
    24/05/2019 10:34

    That's not Carl Benjamin, that's Count Dankula. Why the hell would I listen to you lot if I can recognise a YouTube celebrity that my little brother watches better than you can?

  • Sasha R.
    24/05/2019 09:40

    That's not Carl Benjamin FFS, it's Count Dankula 😂.

  • Mike D.
    24/05/2019 09:38

    In Bulgaria we use tomatos.Rothen.

  • Guntli V.
    24/05/2019 09:38

    You have not see "Yoghurt Revolution" in Serbia :D

  • Andrew S.
    24/05/2019 09:27

    Complete idiots, I hope they get something thrown back at them, harder than milkshakes. They deserve it. By the way, that's not Carl Benjamin

  • Brian R.
    24/05/2019 09:17

    Embarrassing

  • Giorgio M.
    24/05/2019 08:06

    Ma Burger King sempre sul pezzo.

  • Saday A.
    24/05/2019 07:51

    KFC fursetden istifadesine bax ;D

  • Roger G.
    24/05/2019 07:45

    Children responding to the truth!! Sad Country of Snowflakes!

  • Kim B.
    24/05/2019 06:41

    Oh, this wasn't a snow flake post by any chance

  • Dragan T.
    24/05/2019 06:26

    Milkshake you say? https://youtu.be/ojUkoujvF7A

  • Igor V.
    24/05/2019 05:13

    The more you so this, the more people vote for them😎😎