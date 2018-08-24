No-one voted for stockpiling...

"It's insane." Some of these activists voted for Brexit, but changed their mind once the government started talking about stockpiling.
Kieran B.26/08/2018 18:36
What a load of crap
Dorothy O.26/08/2018 18:33
Made me laugh 😂
Graham P.26/08/2018 15:55
What a load of drivel just calm down this is GB
James M.26/08/2018 15:19
Nobody cares, we voted to leave and we are leaving 😂😂
Josh P.26/08/2018 13:48
Scaremongers again
Emma W.26/08/2018 11:35
Anyone know where Metformin is made? My husband is a type 2 diabetic, the box says Liverpool but is that just where it’s packaged? His other meds are European and yes I’m panicking but I’m stockpiling
Roy W.26/08/2018 11:33
This is not new in the sixties there was a butter mountain didnt sell it they dumped it in the sea
Richard D.26/08/2018 08:51
Dear oh dear
Mark R.26/08/2018 08:18
People this thick shouldn’t be allowed to vote
Jaspar W.26/08/2018 08:01
Isn't this a fallacy though, because it's not like we won't be able to trade with the EU, we'll just be on WTO rules; which although more expensive mean we can still get the things we need.
Reece J.26/08/2018 07:56
It’s stupid not stock pilling food and medicine. No deal brexit who cares the world is bigger than the eu we can trade with allot more countries
Jack A.25/08/2018 22:41
I voted leave. I still vote leave. Remember millennium bug...
Paul C.25/08/2018 19:32
I voted remain I've now changed my mind
Paul C.25/08/2018 19:31
We are doomed most of our oxygen comes from overseas and the rain will stop at the channel
Jordan H.25/08/2018 07:30
Changed their minds 😂
Ian R.25/08/2018 07:26
Glaxo Smith Clyne based in uk
Tom J.25/08/2018 01:00
Fuckwits
Alan '.24/08/2018 21:13
Doesnt alot of our medication come from the US? We have trade deal with them.
Ben L.24/08/2018 20:15
Insulin is made in Wrexham, last time I checked that was in the UK..
Paul T.24/08/2018 07:06
We are all doomed how the hell did our forebearers manage