Northern Ireland ad campaign tackles paramilitary violence

This brutal government advert hopes to stop the problem of Northern Irish parents forced to take their children to paramilitary gangs for "punishment" beatings and shootings.

05/12/2018 15:23
Politics

10 comments

  • David W.
    16/12/2018 18:14

    This is because they are uneducated and ignorant. Nothing to do in Ireland but be angry

  • Jonathan D.
    09/12/2018 02:56

    Only happens to drug dealers

  • Charlie D.
    08/12/2018 17:59

    Should be the police getting the drug dealers not the people

  • Tim F.
    08/12/2018 16:27

    Why didn't they show young people thrown down rotting from the inside out due to dealers selling heroin

  • Gerry C.
    08/12/2018 14:25

    Drug dealin dealers ...deal.in death towards kids families adults whole communties.

  • Gerry C.
    08/12/2018 14:24

    No smoke without ...fire!.

  • Tim F.
    08/12/2018 13:32

    Drug dealers deserve nothing less

  • Nigel G.
    08/12/2018 12:16

    Scumbag toy soldiers....

  • Jaime M.
    07/12/2018 23:50

    They're bastards!

  • Ian M.
    07/12/2018 21:31

    I believe these mostly happen to drug dealers