One foot in the rave

Move your feet and warm your heart at The Posh Club- a UK club-night dedicated to curing loneliness among the over-60s. 👴💖👵 🎵 💃🕺

02/11/2018 18:20
38 comments

    Looks like great fun I really ought to make an effort and get along to these events when they start up. It’s good to socialise with others who might be new to retirement or don’t know too many people 🥳

    I’m 60 this year whoop whoop 🥳

    How do they know if you are working class or not? 🤨

    wish they had something like this here like this here

