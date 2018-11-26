back

Poet Hollie McNish on loneliness

Loneliness has reached epidemic proportions in the UK, but Hollie Poetry may have found the solution. 🤔

26/11/2018 20:03
  • 61.2k
  • 8

Brut Originals

  1. Code First: Girls wants to break women into tech

  2. Bobby Gillespie on working class opportunity in music

  3. Connecting donkeys to humans

  4. Raymond Watson made art out of a troubled past

  5. Jilly Moss' daughter contracted measles

  6. CEO chose to reduce working time to 5 hours

6 comments

  • Kaya I.
    28/11/2018 21:12

    I said this earlier

  • Lydia H.
    28/11/2018 15:00

    Jordan Hansen this is exactly what I was saying the other day

  • Natalie W.
    28/11/2018 01:08

    Amazingly well put. Very well done I say you relayed the point perfectly with every tone and gesture. Pleasure to listen to. 🙂

  • James C.
    27/11/2018 21:42

    Yeah it’s a mans fault because he apparently can’t be touched without getting a stonk on. Brut is quickly turning into Vice with this drivel.

  • Amar I.
    27/11/2018 19:18

    Effects of technology

  • Pia C.
    27/11/2018 09:54

    <3