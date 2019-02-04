back
Routes pairs asylum-seekers and mentors to build confidence
“I look at her like my sister.” Sarah and Harriet may come from different worlds, but they’ve found common ground thanks to Routes, a social enterprise focused on confidence building for asylum-seeking and refugee women. This is their story.
04/02/2019 17:32updated: 05/02/2019 11:17
- 64.8k
- 225
- 8
4 comments
She M.12/02/2019 22:27
Wishing you the best of luck! 💜
Fay X.08/02/2019 10:43
The fact that the lady felt so moved by a simple greeting gesture tells me she's been through a lot. A cuddle can solve a lot of problems sometimes. Especially for the people who need it most. This warmed my heart. C
Eleanor C.08/02/2019 10:22
What a beautiful friendship, may the Goddess bless them both with prosperity, love, light, positivity. This was very moving and made me cry. I'm very soppy anyway😊💚😊
Guillaume D.05/02/2019 23:59
Awesome !! I thought you were a good person.. well now it's even more confirmed!