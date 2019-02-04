back

Routes pairs asylum-seekers and mentors to build confidence

“I look at her like my sister.” Sarah and Harriet may come from different worlds, but they’ve found common ground thanks to Routes, a social enterprise focused on confidence building for asylum-seeking and refugee women. This is their story.

04/02/2019 17:32updated: 05/02/2019 11:17
Brut Originals

4 comments

  • She M.
    12/02/2019 22:27

    Wishing you the best of luck! 💜

  • Fay X.
    08/02/2019 10:43

    The fact that the lady felt so moved by a simple greeting gesture tells me she's been through a lot. A cuddle can solve a lot of problems sometimes. Especially for the people who need it most. This warmed my heart. C

  • Eleanor C.
    08/02/2019 10:22

    What a beautiful friendship, may the Goddess bless them both with prosperity, love, light, positivity. This was very moving and made me cry. I'm very soppy anyway😊💚😊

  • Guillaume D.
    05/02/2019 23:59

    Awesome !! I thought you were a good person.. well now it's even more confirmed!