Sir Philip Green at centre of UK #MeToo movement

This lord just reignited the UK’s #MeToo movement, challenging the use of gagging orders to silence victims of abuse.
Boris A.27/10/2018 15:44
Old boys in power thinking (and being treated like) they're above the law for years until someone blows the whistle... What's new? 🙄
Mathew E.27/10/2018 09:37
But when tommy Robinson does it with gangs already convicted of raping children, he is immediately put into prison and slandered by the media etc etc. Wtf ???
Sam B.27/10/2018 06:07
Love the world today...1.Guilty until proven innocent.... 2.F#@k democracy
Thomas B.27/10/2018 06:05
I hate Old Phil, and his Jabba the hut with a mullet ways. However, why did the victims sign the NDAs if they weren’t happy with the 7 figure sums the lawyers were offering?
Nathan M.26/10/2018 20:25
Dont gag yourself by signing the agreement taking the money then crying about it later ffs!!!
Trish M.26/10/2018 17:20
Not a fan of the lords, but Phillip green should never been allowed to gag these women, for the sake of any future employees who would not have been aware of his behaviour.
Edward D.26/10/2018 15:30
this very big
Stefan H.26/10/2018 15:14
But nobody mentions that the 'victms' need to agree to the NDA. Ask yourself, if the aggrieved feels like money in their pocket is worth more to them than seeing someone held accountable, then how damaging were the actions? Any one of the accusers could have reported it but all the women chose the money instead.....