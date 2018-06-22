Upskirting becomes a criminal offence

Taking pictures secretly under a person's skirt will soon become a criminal offence, punishable by up to two years in prison.
Max D.26/06/2018 22:25
https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/christopher-chope-upskirting-mp-bill-law-tory-blocked-criminal-offence-a8401096.html%3famp
Harry H.26/06/2018 16:45
unlucky lad
Nirina L.26/06/2018 15:37
Aldina Kawtare je savais même pas que ça existait ce genre de phénomène avant
Rose W.25/06/2018 05:22
This is disgusting
Yasmine R.23/06/2018 21:17
UPSKIRTING has been in the news a lot lately, as people increasingly speak out about the invasive act.
Peter P.23/06/2018 17:56
But throw bacon at a Mosque & ......................
Sonia D.23/06/2018 16:06
Dava lhes com uma garrafa de vinho na cabeça , vao fotografar debaixo da saia das voças maes nojentos fdx
Gavin C.23/06/2018 14:19
I don't understand this ???one technically its like a kind of rape?? Why do it its like playing Russian roulette... you want to upskirt a women who could be on .... 🤢🤢
Danielle R.23/06/2018 13:03
Sick perverts
Anh T.23/06/2018 12:39
Qüeen Tran
Hazim A.22/06/2018 17:04
For this offence this punishment is so small. Police should put these types of dirty people in jail for at least 5/10 years.