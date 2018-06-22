back

Upskirting becomes a criminal offence

Taking pictures secretly under a person's skirt will soon become a criminal offence, punishable by up to two years in prison.

22/06/2018 16:31
11 comments

  • Max D.
    26/06/2018 22:25

    https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/christopher-chope-upskirting-mp-bill-law-tory-blocked-criminal-offence-a8401096.html%3famp

  • Harry H.
    26/06/2018 16:45

    unlucky lad

  • Nirina L.
    26/06/2018 15:37

    Aldina Kawtare je savais même pas que ça existait ce genre de phénomène avant

  • Rose W.
    25/06/2018 05:22

    This is disgusting

  • Yasmine R.
    23/06/2018 21:17

    UPSKIRTING has been in the news a lot lately, as people increasingly speak out about the invasive act.

  • Peter P.
    23/06/2018 17:56

    But throw bacon at a Mosque & ......................

  • Sonia D.
    23/06/2018 16:06

    Dava lhes com uma garrafa de vinho na cabeça , vao fotografar debaixo da saia das voças maes nojentos fdx

  • Gavin C.
    23/06/2018 14:19

    I don't understand this ???one technically its like a kind of rape?? Why do it its like playing Russian roulette... you want to upskirt a women who could be on .... 🤢🤢

  • Danielle R.
    23/06/2018 13:03

    Sick perverts

  • Anh T.
    23/06/2018 12:39

    Qüeen Tran

  • Hazim A.
    22/06/2018 17:04

    For this offence this punishment is so small. Police should put these types of dirty people in jail for at least 5/10 years.