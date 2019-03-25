back

Uri Geller aims to solve Brexit with his magic powers

Uri Geller has been drawing on his paranormal powers to stop Brexit. This is how he plans to get a second referendum, by controlling Theresa May's mind.

25/03/2019 17:50updated: 25/03/2019 19:24
Politics

25 comments

  • Emlyn B.
    01/04/2019 10:52

    But can he bend himself so? 🤔🥄

  • Franguloiu C.
    01/04/2019 10:42

    No 2nd referendum!

  • Marco P.
    01/04/2019 10:42

    There is nothing to control

  • Eva Z.
    01/04/2019 10:42

    There you have another left whining moron

  • Billy O.
    01/04/2019 10:36

    Great superpower

  • Carlos C.
    01/04/2019 10:36

    https://youtu.be/EObVd3I6ho0

  • Niall S.
    01/04/2019 10:35

    Well good to know that's taken care of

  • Samantha C.
    01/04/2019 10:25

    What a hack.

  • Ana L.
    01/04/2019 10:16

    this came up right after your post

  • Farkas G.
    01/04/2019 10:15

    1, wtf are you doing Uri. You are a half ass half Austrian half Hungarian dude, a joke who I trying to meddle with another country's national business. What are you, the USA? 2, do what the ppl want. You mean Brexit? Bcs the people voted with a majority national vote TO LEAVE! 3, get a job

  • Gerard M.
    01/04/2019 10:14

    Brexshit more like. Now regretxit 🤡

  • Μαγδα Χ.
    01/04/2019 10:09

    ευσταθεί πολιτικά;

  • Marko O.
    01/04/2019 10:04

    send me some of that shit you smoke man!

  • Rob S.
    01/04/2019 10:01

    Is he still trying this bullshit?

  • Emanuele D.
    01/04/2019 09:53

    Yep, the only piece of cake missing from Brexit at the moment

  • Naomi N.
    01/04/2019 09:52

    Oh dear

  • Trisha G.
    01/04/2019 09:43

    Oh dear... asif....😂

  • Devaki M.
    01/04/2019 09:39

    Uri Geller? He's been around for ages, pretending to bend spoons with his mind. The hoax has been revealed ages ago. He may be a nutjob but quite honestly he has aged very well.

  • Marko K.
    01/04/2019 09:35

    loooooool xD

  • Arlind F.
    01/04/2019 09:25

    Okay. But no. Thanks!