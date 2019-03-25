back
Uri Geller aims to solve Brexit with his magic powers
Uri Geller has been drawing on his paranormal powers to stop Brexit. This is how he plans to get a second referendum, by controlling Theresa May's mind.
25/03/2019 17:50updated: 25/03/2019 19:24
25 comments
Emlyn B.01/04/2019 10:52
But can he bend himself so? 🤔🥄
Franguloiu C.01/04/2019 10:42
No 2nd referendum!
Marco P.01/04/2019 10:42
There is nothing to control
Eva Z.01/04/2019 10:42
There you have another left whining moron
Billy O.01/04/2019 10:36
Great superpower
Carlos C.01/04/2019 10:36
https://youtu.be/EObVd3I6ho0
Niall S.01/04/2019 10:35
Well good to know that's taken care of
Samantha C.01/04/2019 10:25
What a hack.
Ana L.01/04/2019 10:16
this came up right after your post
Farkas G.01/04/2019 10:15
1, wtf are you doing Uri. You are a half ass half Austrian half Hungarian dude, a joke who I trying to meddle with another country's national business. What are you, the USA? 2, do what the ppl want. You mean Brexit? Bcs the people voted with a majority national vote TO LEAVE! 3, get a job
Gerard M.01/04/2019 10:14
Brexshit more like. Now regretxit 🤡
Μαγδα Χ.01/04/2019 10:09
ευσταθεί πολιτικά;
Marko O.01/04/2019 10:04
send me some of that shit you smoke man!
Rob S.01/04/2019 10:01
Is he still trying this bullshit?
Emanuele D.01/04/2019 09:53
Yep, the only piece of cake missing from Brexit at the moment
Naomi N.01/04/2019 09:52
Oh dear
Trisha G.01/04/2019 09:43
Oh dear... asif....😂
Devaki M.01/04/2019 09:39
Uri Geller? He's been around for ages, pretending to bend spoons with his mind. The hoax has been revealed ages ago. He may be a nutjob but quite honestly he has aged very well.
Marko K.01/04/2019 09:35
loooooool xD
Arlind F.01/04/2019 09:25
Okay. But no. Thanks!