Venezuelan boy with leukaemia

This 5-year-old Venezuelan boy is suffering from leukaemia, but his country lacks the resources for treatment that could potentially save him.
11 comments
Juozapas N.01/07/2019 05:30
How about dont vote for communists.. surprised he didn't get shot on the street yet
Ali S.01/07/2019 05:06
May Allah s w t heal u
Αχιλλέας Τ.01/07/2019 03:26
Venezuela was someone's colony once...(Spain i think...), if they cannot sort themselves out maybe they should go back to being a colony...
Miko J.30/06/2019 04:56
🙏❤️🍀
Sofia P.29/06/2019 19:19
Tentem procurar ajuda na embaixada português estão vindo para ca crianças doentes
Trish M.28/06/2019 20:41
Surely lots of people can help her🙏
Arbana B.28/06/2019 02:56
Allah help you ,baby!Amiin
Dilia F.26/06/2019 16:36
God bless.
Dilia F.26/06/2019 16:36
Good bless.
Jonny H.26/06/2019 12:44
Don't forget to tell the whole story hey brut... There are shortages there because of illegal U.S sanctions
Mirza A.25/06/2019 22:46
Allha help him