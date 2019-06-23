back

Venezuelan boy with leukaemia

This 5-year-old Venezuelan boy is suffering from leukaemia, but his country lacks the resources for treatment that could potentially save him.

11 comments

  • Juozapas N.
    01/07/2019 05:30

    How about dont vote for communists.. surprised he didn't get shot on the street yet

  • Ali S.
    01/07/2019 05:06

    May Allah s w t heal u

  • Αχιλλέας Τ.
    01/07/2019 03:26

    Venezuela was someone's colony once...(Spain i think...), if they cannot sort themselves out maybe they should go back to being a colony...

  • Miko J.
    30/06/2019 04:56

    🙏❤️🍀

  • Sofia P.
    29/06/2019 19:19

    Tentem procurar ajuda na embaixada português estão vindo para ca crianças doentes

  • Trish M.
    28/06/2019 20:41

    Surely lots of people can help her🙏

  • Arbana B.
    28/06/2019 02:56

    Allah help you ,baby!Amiin

  • Dilia F.
    26/06/2019 16:36

    God bless.

  • Dilia F.
    26/06/2019 16:36

    Good bless.

  • Jonny H.
    26/06/2019 12:44

    Don't forget to tell the whole story hey brut... There are shortages there because of illegal U.S sanctions

  • Mirza A.
    25/06/2019 22:46

    Allha help him