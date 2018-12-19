What did Jeremy Corbyn just say?

Nobody is sure whether Jeremy Corbyn used this sexist slur against Theresa May in Parliament.
Chris C.21/12/2018 16:33
He clearly said 'stupid people'. Two plosives. He would sound very strange if his lips did that when articlulating Ws and Ms.
Vasile S.21/12/2018 03:21
Au și ei tâmpiții lor....
Alan K.20/12/2018 23:21
Stupid people.
Andreea B.20/12/2018 23:01
Is this a sketch?
Bob B.20/12/2018 22:43
It's obvious what he said and now he has lied to everyone.
Carlos P.20/12/2018 21:58
She's doing the best for ingland. Get waut from this European Union.
Flamur M.20/12/2018 21:42
What ever he says he was right
Gabriel M.20/12/2018 21:00
If a woman is stupid, she is by def a stupid woman!
Tamás K.20/12/2018 20:57
Yes, he said. But this is your problem. :D
Jackie S.20/12/2018 20:57
Who cares! 😴😴😴😴
Radwan S.20/12/2018 20:29
I don't think he said stupid woman just take a good look at his lips as he moves them
Gerard M.20/12/2018 20:25
UK = UNWANTED KIND
Anton G.20/12/2018 20:09
Is this some kind of comedy show? 🤣
Gospodin D.20/12/2018 19:59
Why some of them stand up and sit down again at the same time when something is said?
Andy C.20/12/2018 19:57
Should have said,incompetent.
Vci S.20/12/2018 19:50
He did not say woman, look at his lips!
Florin B.20/12/2018 19:50
ce ....cloantza
Keith F.20/12/2018 19:50
So an MP is bring slaughtered for telling the truth for once
Ana Y.20/12/2018 19:47
Hi Jeremy dirty mouth!!!2019 no more labour for Jeremy. HE FORGOT HE WAS BORN FROM HIS MOM OVARI . SHAMED ON YOU
Cojan C.20/12/2018 19:38
Truth: she is a woman! Isn't she? He couldn't have called her stupid man!