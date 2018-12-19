back

What did Jeremy Corbyn just say?

Nobody is sure whether Jeremy Corbyn used this sexist slur against Theresa May in Parliament.

19/12/2018 16:58
66 comments

  • Chris C.
    21/12/2018 16:33

    He clearly said 'stupid people'. Two plosives. He would sound very strange if his lips did that when articlulating Ws and Ms.

  • Vasile S.
    21/12/2018 03:21

    Au și ei tâmpiții lor....

  • Alan K.
    20/12/2018 23:21

    Stupid people.

  • Andreea B.
    20/12/2018 23:01

    Is this a sketch?

  • Bob B.
    20/12/2018 22:43

    It's obvious what he said and now he has lied to everyone.

  • Carlos P.
    20/12/2018 21:58

    She's doing the best for ingland. Get waut from this European Union.

  • Flamur M.
    20/12/2018 21:42

    What ever he says he was right

  • Gabriel M.
    20/12/2018 21:00

    If a woman is stupid, she is by def a stupid woman!

  • Tamás K.
    20/12/2018 20:57

    Yes, he said. But this is your problem. :D

  • Jackie S.
    20/12/2018 20:57

    Who cares! 😴😴😴😴

  • Radwan S.
    20/12/2018 20:29

    I don't think he said stupid woman just take a good look at his lips as he moves them

  • Gerard M.
    20/12/2018 20:25

    UK = UNWANTED KIND

  • Anton G.
    20/12/2018 20:09

    Is this some kind of comedy show? 🤣

  • Gospodin D.
    20/12/2018 19:59

    Why some of them stand up and sit down again at the same time when something is said?

  • Andy C.
    20/12/2018 19:57

    Should have said,incompetent.

  • Vci S.
    20/12/2018 19:50

    He did not say woman, look at his lips!

  • Florin B.
    20/12/2018 19:50

    ce ....cloantza

  • Keith F.
    20/12/2018 19:50

    So an MP is bring slaughtered for telling the truth for once

  • Ana Y.
    20/12/2018 19:47

    Hi Jeremy dirty mouth!!!2019 no more labour for Jeremy. HE FORGOT HE WAS BORN FROM HIS MOM OVARI . SHAMED ON YOU

  • Cojan C.
    20/12/2018 19:38

    Truth: she is a woman! Isn't she? He couldn't have called her stupid man!