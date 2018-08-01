Who are the European Research Group?

"This is the stuff of complete madness". Why have a small group of Conservative MPs been accused of holding the UK government to ransom?
11 comments
Gary J.07/08/2018 22:16
because that is precisely what they are doing, they are zealots, agenda driven ideologues who are intent on destroying the English social and political order so that they may bring about an offshore, money laundering tax haven for the wealthy while demolishing the social safety net of the nation. Read his father's book, it's all in there. They are fascists, the lot of 'em. Rees Mogg needs to be exposed for the libertarian piss stain that he is.
Clive H.04/08/2018 09:43
Soubry is cross because SHE wants to be the one holding the Government to ransom with her group. TORY REMOANIACS - SOUBRY The Soubry woman is a typical Remoaniac. She did say I’ll quit if hard Brexiteers take control", but she seems to have reneged on that commitment. Just recently she has become extremely unpleasant, and her thin veneer of civilised behaviour has cracked, presumably because she is not getting her own way. She reminds me of Violet Elizabeth Bott the spoilt little girl from the Just William books. She'd scream and scream and scream if she didn't get her own way. ... She'd squeem and squeem and squeem until she was sick! She has recently said that "Jacob Reese Mogg is now in charge of the government" which I think qualifies as "Brexiteers taking control". She has not yet resigned, either the Tory whip or from her constituency, which in all honour she ought to do. I am not convinced that she understands honour however. She has consistently betrayed her Broxtowe constituency who voted leave with 35,754 votes (54.6% of a 78% turnout). They did not vote to stay in the single market and customs union but she considers that her viewpoint is far more important than theirs. With any luck she will be de-selected for putting herself before her constituents. Now that she has refused to honour her promise, perhaps they will gather up their courage and anger and do the necessary deed. She pretends to believe that you can leave the EU but still remain in the Customs Union and the Single Market, which is clearly absurd. If you stay in a customs union, you do not control your own trade policy. If you stay in the single market you are still subject to free movement. In both cases you are subject to the ECJ, and both involve shovelling large sums in the direction of Brussels. In what twisted form of logic does that constitute leaving the EU. Worse, most of these compromises also mean not having any say in the making of the rules that would be enforced on the UK, so we would be worse off than if we stayed in. Absolute nonsense. There is a Politico-Religions uncritical adherence to the EU which she and many Remoaners believe offers a Nirvana and can commit no wrong. That is why there is NEVER any analysis of what awaits the UK if we stay in the EU, but a focus on implausible 15 year forecasts purporting to show damage to the UK compared with staying in the EU. NO forecaster can forecast accurately more than a few months ahead. Furthermore the growth forecasts used for comparison assume that the EU will continue to grow at the current, historically high rate, which is pretty much impossible. If you compare an assumed Nirvana, with an assumed hell hole it is hardly surprising that Nirvana wins. This is Nursery School politics and should be laughed out of Parliament. However because the religiously committed are a majority in the Lords, the MPs and the metropolitan elites it is not. Further the remain campaign is massively funded, and supported in other ways by the Global Corporates and the CBI, for whom the EU provides an inflexible bureaucracy which they have the resources to challenge legally. This gives them a massive advantage over small and medium size businesses which they are active to retain. Soubry and her ilk provide the front line troops for these corporate generals. Soros provided the Remain campaign £400,000 during the referendum, another £100,000 shortly after and recently yet ANOTHER £400,000. The EU also provide the Remoaners with free office space in their embassy. There is no indication that the very Establishment Electoral Commission will investigate this dubious funding, partly because they are looking the other way, and partly because they are focussing all their efforts on investigating the Leave campaign for the THIRD time. In this they are a bit like the Remoaners and Referendums, keep asking the question until you get the RIGHT answer.
Liam B.03/08/2018 23:37
Jacob Reese mong need to do the world a favour and top himself.....
Andrew R.03/08/2018 17:36
I thought that pompous tit that was halfway through the video was Simon Cowell
Carl W.03/08/2018 11:51
Is he a rent boy or a pedo
James S.03/08/2018 06:14
Remain or leave not remain soft or hard brexit get it through ya heads 🤦♂️
Brandane I.02/08/2018 23:15
Leave means leave ✌️ to the EU
Graham C.02/08/2018 18:07
All political parties are full of corrupt lieing arseholes
Ahmed A.02/08/2018 14:39
Rees Mogg looks like a pedophile
Trish P.02/08/2018 08:45
I always thought Brut was a nice smelling fluid, not thick as shit and twice as offensive. If you don't know who is running this country then you are not only thick but retarded. This country, that calls itself a democracy is dictated to by unelected corrupt arseholes, the EU, the NWO, the Bilderbergs, the Illuminati, just to name a few. Your post is not only inane, it is ridiculous and you really need to get in touch with reality and stop living in La La Land.
Scott K.01/08/2018 10:28
correction the conservatives have held this country to ransom since 2010 a political party who is so delusional they think the world revolves around them!