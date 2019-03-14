back

Youngest professional skateboarder Sky Brown

If she qualifies, she’s going to be Britain’s youngest competitor in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Meet Sky Brown, the 10-year-old English skateboarding sensation. 🤘

14/03/2019 17:02
  • 1.0m
  • 199

Sports 🏋️‍♀️

  1. The strange story of rugby balls

  2. The paddle boarder with Pacific ambition

  3. The life story of Gareth Thomas

  4. Usain Bolt's 5 biggest life moments

  5. Decode: Cricket victory nothing to do with Europe?

  6. Why is the U.S. football world cup team so good?

99 comments

  • Angie S.
    06/08/2019 08:01

    Hope she makes it to the 2020 Olympics!

  • Rodrigo A.
    19/04/2019 10:42

    :)

  • Joanna H.
    17/04/2019 16:34

    gestern noch über junge Leute geredet die was reißen 😲😲

  • Drew B.
    16/04/2019 13:20

    look so cute!

  • Cassie Q.
    16/04/2019 09:33

    ...reminds me of Jenna!

  • Caitlin C.
    15/04/2019 08:59

    she’s amazing

  • Andrea Y.
    15/04/2019 02:17

    --this is the girl I was talking about!!

  • Ashley U.
    14/04/2019 23:08

    your girls future!

  • Miriam S.
    14/04/2019 20:35

    Uh , is this the girl from Venice Beach?

  • Meredith H.
    13/04/2019 16:55

    🤘

  • Rita C.
    13/04/2019 16:38

    Having brexiting thoughts on this one 🤔

  • Lucie B.
    13/04/2019 10:49

    😱

  • Laura H.
    13/04/2019 08:57

    idk if you’ve seen this or not but it’s the single most inspiring thing I’ve seen in a year

  • Georgia W.
    13/04/2019 08:27

    what a legend

  • Sarah L.
    13/04/2019 06:14

    Only 10 years old. And only has one brain. WTF isn’t she wearing a helmet?

  • Jade A.
    13/04/2019 03:31

    this little girl is so cute and makes me think of you! Little skater girl.

  • Emily S.
    12/04/2019 19:39

    did you see this?

  • Niki J.
    11/04/2019 20:44

    😍

  • Emma L.
    11/04/2019 07:50

    "when you have your life together at the age of 10" 😅😅

  • Veronica Y.
    10/04/2019 20:26

    When you're 10 and you think 16 is too old to go to the Olympics.