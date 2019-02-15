Youth Strike 4 Climate in the UK

This student explains why thousands of students in the UK are joining Greta Thunberg by skipping school for a common cause: to protest global warming. 🌎✊
Ray G.17/02/2019 12:06
Azzole
Diana P.16/02/2019 11:31
Well done children we oldsters should come out and support you 15/03/19
Ronald B.16/02/2019 10:29
They can protest all day long but it will not make one bit of difference, because the climate will do what it wants, NOBODY can stop that. Meanwhile China don`t give a toss anyway along with many more. Final point as far as cars go, people change their cars now every 6 months, (many people do) just to be able to say to the person living next door, OH yes i have a new car.SO we now have about 20 million to many cars on the road in traffic jams going nowhere.
Caitlin M.15/02/2019 18:53
I can explain it "greatest scheme ever to get out of school without getting in trouble". But sure, ruin your future career options and make your life more difficult. It's your choice!