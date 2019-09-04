"99% of what we buy is either consumed or trashed."\n\nThis is how a terrifying natural disaster led Rachelle Strauss to create Zero Waste Week. ♻️🌍
5 comments
Alan P.06/09/2019 20:54
I want 100% of what I buy to be consumed. Not sure I understand the stat. Still, what an inspiration.
Andrea H.06/09/2019 07:19
Shared a few days ago. You’re an inspiration Rachelle!
Larisa C.05/09/2019 20:30
Ligia Andrada
Karen G.05/09/2019 10:39
Great video Rachelle. 🙏🏻
Caresse D.05/09/2019 07:29
No wasting in my house!!!