back

A lifetime spent inspiring women scientists

She's worth millions after winning one of science's top prizes, but she's giving it all away. Here's why. 🙌

07/09/2018 16:48
  • 68.3k
  • 20

And even more

  1. Code First: Girls wants to break women into tech

  2. Trains in Japan vs. Britain

  3. Binita's fight for women's right to education

  4. The French queen of modular drones

  5. Julia Föry, champion bodybuilder

  6. Why is the U.S. football world cup team so good?

9 comments

  • Jose A.
    30/09/2018 08:18

    Muy importante que las mujeres desde niñas sean motivadas para que desarrollen su potencial en el ámbito que se les ponga enfrente.

  • Abeerah Z.
    30/09/2018 06:50

    poora dekhna.

  • Katy E.
    25/09/2018 17:56

    леле <3

  • Bent S.
    17/09/2018 10:26

    Dame au grand coeur ! Bravo Madame .

  • Al B.
    16/09/2018 19:11

    Women nowadays are focused on lovelife and gossip towards others and they found science as boring... truth hurts...

  • Rosette T.
    13/09/2018 21:06

    Wow. You are an amazing woman.

  • Ko H.
    11/09/2018 15:39

    👍Bravo 👏

  • Tarak T.
    11/09/2018 07:13

    Mathematics are better Just saying

  • Maria T.
    10/09/2018 23:02

    What a generous donation.