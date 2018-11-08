back

His arm is straight out of a video game

"I'm standing out differently in a really good, cool way." Born without a right arm, he gave up wearing a prosthetic growing up because it made him feel inadequate. This is how one robotics company, and a videogame, changed his life.

08/11/2018 17:43
  • 97.8k
  • 20

Brut Originals

13 comments

  • Angel A.
    11/11/2018 17:54

    Yo nesesito uno aun estoy en el HOSPITAL en Guatemala brazo izquierdo

  • Rafael Z.
    11/11/2018 06:20

    I need to start looking in to this

  • Ramsey T.
    10/11/2018 08:54

    Bionic commando.

  • Freddy J.
    10/11/2018 08:17

    necesito un braso de esos

  • Goodluck O.
    10/11/2018 07:56

    “You are the same as kids with 2 hands, if not cooler and better”. I was behind this guy 100% till he said this crap! Does he know the implication of his words? I hope he’ll be there when some kid cuts off their arm to be “cooler and better”! 🤦🏽‍♂️

  • Ahamed S.
    09/11/2018 20:08

    আমি ফার্স্টে হিরো আলম পড়সিলাম :3

  • Tewfik H.
    09/11/2018 18:38

    that's where we should be

  • Kyle J.
    09/11/2018 18:26

    when Bucky becomes too real

  • Vilte G.
    09/11/2018 17:18

    Ese brazo tiene estilo

  • Aybars A.
    09/11/2018 10:42

    song?

  • Dimitri K.
    09/11/2018 10:00

    Anyone got the name of the song playing the background?

  • Zahidul I.
    09/11/2018 05:44

    So... Next up he'll make a Nero's Devil breaker and rock it too.

  • Janis P.
    09/11/2018 03:55

    Bucky?