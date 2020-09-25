back

Nespresso's commitment: Nespresso’s AAA Program

The objective of @Nespresso.FR’s AAA Program is to provide excellent quality coffee produced according to sustainable agricultural practices which help to preserve the environment and improve the living conditions of coffee farmers. Here is how. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

23/09/2020 19:27updated: 30/09/2020 17:29
4 comments

  • Joel M.
    7 days

    Government needs to take drastic measures on this , I tell you what I can go without music without almost all businesses but I can't go without coffee

  • Peter S.
    25/09/2020 18:42

    is not a company that cares for good production, nature and people. They are exploiting the people and the planet.

  • Tony R.
    25/09/2020 08:49

    Why do thay have to teach people who have been growing coffee befor white man even new what coffee was

  • Steven H.
    25/09/2020 07:56

    Nestle, and therefore Nespresso, are a scumbag company! Rotten to the core 😕

