Nespresso's commitment: Nespresso’s AAA Program
The objective of @Nespresso.FR’s AAA Program is to provide excellent quality coffee produced according to sustainable agricultural practices which help to preserve the environment and improve the living conditions of coffee farmers. Here is how. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
23/09/2020 19:27updated: 30/09/2020 17:29
Joel M.7 days
Government needs to take drastic measures on this , I tell you what I can go without music without almost all businesses but I can't go without coffee
Peter S.25/09/2020 18:42
is not a company that cares for good production, nature and people. They are exploiting the people and the planet.
Tony R.25/09/2020 08:49
Why do thay have to teach people who have been growing coffee befor white man even new what coffee was
Steven H.25/09/2020 07:56
Nestle, and therefore Nespresso, are a scumbag company! Rotten to the core 😕