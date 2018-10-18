The life of Stephen Hawking

"Be curious." Stephen Hawking has one last message for us... 🌌🔮
10 comments
محمد ا.21/10/2018 00:41
لجزيرة
محمد ا.21/10/2018 00:40
لجزيرة
Aliazahed A.20/10/2018 20:23
خرب لشتك
محمد ق.20/10/2018 19:05
🤓
إبراهيم ب.20/10/2018 12:27
ملحد قذر
Fazal S.20/10/2018 09:01
Was a great scientist but stupid minded person.He had doubts in existence of Allah (s).He went there ufffffff too difficult for him to bear such kind of punishments for his sayings.
Malang B.20/10/2018 06:55
Great scientist in the world
Pritam D.20/10/2018 04:36
You're ... 'NOBLE' ...Lina
Bashir A.20/10/2018 04:13
ویخ
Janmuhammad L.19/10/2018 15:36
great man great scientist