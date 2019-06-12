back
Ada Hegerberg, the footballer who said "no"
She's the best female footballer in the world and she said "no" to playing for the Norwegian national team in this year's World Cup. Here is why Ada Hegerberg is making a statement:
12/06/2019 16:24updated: 13/06/2019 17:49
10 comments
Jason A.20/06/2019 19:45
That's crazy about their equipment..they need better sponsors as well as better financial backing.
Kubakurungi S.20/06/2019 18:32
One of the best?
Ryan W.20/06/2019 17:56
I personally think it's a poor decision, if one has the honor if representing your country in a tournament held every 4 years I'd play for free..
Michael W.20/06/2019 17:47
if womens soccer brings in as much money as male soccer teams then they deserve the same pay, but we all know this is not the case so NO, woman dont deserve the same wages as male players. Its unfair to make owners of womens soccer teams have to pay the same as owners of mens soccer teams, just doesnt make sense, same reason why paying all femal actors the same as male actors, pay is based on draw power, the actor that makes people go to the movies gets paid more, if you want everything the same, your communist
Joe Y.20/06/2019 17:42
Good for her. She doesn’t understand economics. The Women’s World Cup brings in less than 10% what the Men’s World Cup does. However the female players make 20-30% of what the men do. Technically, the women are being overpaid. They receive a higher percentage of the profits than the men’s team does. I really wish people could understand basic arithmetic and economics.
Brut20/06/2019 16:42
"There are so many things that are bigger than soccer." Alex Morgan and the U.S. Women's Soccer Team are more than just athletes — and they won't be silent about the issues that matter to them. 👏🇺046
Egbert C.20/06/2019 16:15
Good for her.
Car B.15/06/2019 17:02
this is the one
Niamh N.14/06/2019 11:28
interesting
Jules W.14/06/2019 10:46
Great she is speaking up but so bad for double standards between men and women.. it’s 2019 !!🙄