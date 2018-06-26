back

Brazilian reporter dodges football fan's kiss

When a Brazilian journalist puts a man in his place who tries to kiss her during her World Cup coverage...

26/06/2018 10:32
  • 170.0k
  • 28

Sports 🏋️‍♀️

  1. The strange story of rugby balls

  2. The paddle boarder with Pacific ambition

  3. The life story of Gareth Thomas

  4. Usain Bolt's 5 biggest life moments

  5. Decode: Cricket victory nothing to do with Europe?

  6. Why is the U.S. football world cup team so good?

18 comments

  • Piggius T.
    30/06/2018 21:52

    She did well, I find it a shame she didn't press charges though... I feel stupidity of that magnitude should have punishments a bit harsher than bruised pride.

  • Rachel G.
    30/06/2018 20:12

    What a legend

  • Rim D.
    30/06/2018 17:47

    🔥👌👌👌👌

  • Sharon H.
    30/06/2018 16:38

    Well done that woman! Bloke thinking he can take what he wants.

  • Yacine K.
    29/06/2018 21:33

    Si c'était une meuf qui avait embrassé un journaliste on aurait rien dit ;)

  • Tamuwoon R.
    29/06/2018 02:19

    Journalist here is my respect 🖕

  • Sahar S.
    28/06/2018 23:48

    tarse hue loug 🤦🏻‍♀️

  • Joe H.
    28/06/2018 22:35

    Fair play to her

  • Jordan M.
    28/06/2018 20:46

    Kkkkkkk

  • Abognagp G.
    28/06/2018 15:18

    Solo quería su momento de fama al tratar de besar....

  • Ziani M.
    28/06/2018 10:45

    ويخطئ مع مسلمة

  • Kerry B.
    28/06/2018 10:33

    Brilliant response !

  • Leanne M.
    28/06/2018 06:45

    Is that 😂😂aig

  • Siobhan C.
    27/06/2018 23:04

    Good girl 👍🏻

  • Fern E.
    27/06/2018 22:45

    is this footage of me on a night out?

  • Luna L.
    27/06/2018 19:09

    She did well 👍

  • Rim R.
    27/06/2018 16:12

    Elle a raison

  • Rhiannon E.
    26/06/2018 21:01

    🙋🏼‍♀️🙋🏼‍♀️