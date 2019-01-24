back
International rugby player Shaunagh Brown on gender equality
From firefighter to international rugby player, Shaunagh Brown has done her part in male-dominated industries. Here's what she has to say about women in sports. 🏉
24/01/2019 13:29
16 comments
Natalia F.23/04/2019 18:53
love this, so so inspiring, always looked up to her!!xx
Jennette H.06/02/2019 22:08
John L.01/02/2019 11:43
Mik C.27/01/2019 16:06
What this great lady did not say GB hammer thrower deep sea diver X. What a lady proud to say I know her and class her as friend xx
Emily W.27/01/2019 12:48
Mark L.26/01/2019 21:43
You’ve done yourself proud x
Ken B.26/01/2019 16:44
Paul A.26/01/2019 14:49
Awsome 🤗 so happy for ya me lovely, love the life ya live , beats waiting 6 months for a pay check 🙄
Ken S.26/01/2019 11:20
Well done Shaunagh!!!! Keep up the good work
Hazel C.26/01/2019 10:43
Pippa K.26/01/2019 08:49
Nick P.26/01/2019 07:59
Kate W.25/01/2019 22:32
Bill M.25/01/2019 22:30
I played in my boys football teams when she was at school, and she was often one of the best players on the pitch. She was an outstanding athlete from an early age, and a real all rounder. She should be an inspiration to all young athletes.
Autumn H.25/01/2019 19:03
Rachel C.25/01/2019 16:51
