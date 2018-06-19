Meet Mohamed Salah
He was born in Egypt, became a role-model in football, and a generous philanthropist. This is the life of record-breaking star Mohamed Salah 🇪🇬⚽️
An icon of the Mohamed Salah was born in Egypt, Standard in 1992, in the Nile Delta. AIG Early on, he developed a passion His idols were Totti. At 14 ans, Cairo's training centre. Every day, he spent many hours on the bus, commuting between the training centre and his village, where he continued his schooling. player in the Egyptian championship. At 20. he left Egypt to sign on with FC Basel. of the 2017 season, he left AS Roma where he became an idol for fans, who sang his praises. In October 2017, thanks to his 2 goals against Congo, qualified for the Egyptian team for the first time since 1990. a UN campaign on ending violence against women in Egypt. In his home region, he funded: the installation of a synthetic football pitch, people in need, a school for girls at a hospital. In December 2017, African Footballer of the Year. Today, is one of the most sought-after players on the planet.
16 comments
Estella C.10/06/2019 19:46
Mohamed salad Love ❤️ ❤️😘😘
Ismat K.10/06/2019 13:50
إنسان عظيم ولاعب مشهور
Rachid A.05/06/2019 14:53
I hear u
Adil M.05/06/2019 11:17
Great
Abdullah S.04/06/2019 19:07
🤩🤩🤩
Abed H.04/06/2019 16:06
God blessed him
امير ا.23/06/2018 19:38
انت عرص
Atef M.23/06/2018 04:55
We are very proud of u i Wish to say hello to u god bless u and ur family amén
Rania B.22/06/2018 07:32
😍 je suis amoureuse
الطاهر ب.22/06/2018 04:18
لا اله الا الله ولا نركع الأحد الا الله.
يوسف ي.21/06/2018 15:02
ياسيدي قريب تعبدوه ماوش هكا والله بزاف كرهتونا فيه
Imene I.20/06/2018 23:29
اويلي عل لنغلي ديالو تتكركر تقول معايش في لنجليز يا الزح
Abdenour H.20/06/2018 21:52
اخونا و حبيبنا ابو مكة
Lilian K.20/06/2018 19:53
My favourite footballer
Muna F.20/06/2018 18:37
Allah bless you my brother