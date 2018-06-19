Meet Mohamed Salah

An icon of the Mohamed Salah was born in Egypt, Standard in 1992, in the Nile Delta. AIG Early on, he developed a passion His idols were Totti. At 14 ans, Cairo's training centre. Every day, he spent many hours on the bus, commuting between the training centre and his village, where he continued his schooling. player in the Egyptian championship. At 20. he left Egypt to sign on with FC Basel. of the 2017 season, he left AS Roma where he became an idol for fans, who sang his praises. In October 2017, thanks to his 2 goals against Congo, qualified for the Egyptian team for the first time since 1990. a UN campaign on ending violence against women in Egypt. In his home region, he funded: the installation of a synthetic football pitch, people in need, a school for girls at a hospital. In December 2017, African Footballer of the Year. Today, is one of the most sought-after players on the planet.