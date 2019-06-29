Men VS Women in French football

Following WW1, women were banned from the pitch in the UK and France. Almost 100 years later, here’s how they’re still facing gender inequality in football. ⚽
Caty C.05/07/2019 09:14
Lets be honest most women hate football, we are not fanatics like man are and we dont spend our money to see football or sports this is the reason that makes this huge diference
Vjekoslav B.05/07/2019 06:02
Female fooftball will never be the same like mens dooo
Amber N.04/07/2019 17:09
Nobody should earn that much for kicking a ball round a field 🤦♂️
Ana M.04/07/2019 15:29
😤
Anna S.04/07/2019 13:19
Pablo Chabalier
Beth M.03/07/2019 19:31
Liam ORiordan
Paris K.03/07/2019 14:53
Such a beautiful game but all these money could go to much more important reasons. Since the sport is so popular i get it that footballers should be getting paid well.. But if you think about the amount of money and what they actually do is just disgusting. P.s earning 400 000 a year nd crying for more is realy realy pathetic
Martina P.03/07/2019 04:27
, det var detta vi pratade om i veckan. I Liga 1, franska ligan har inte ens alla spelarna (129 av 290 spelare) ett kontrakt utan de måste ha ett jobb vid sidan av. Precis som jag så. Liga 1. Helt sjukt!
Nita L.02/07/2019 21:37
Because football gets most of its money from advertisement, and women football is obviously not as popular as men football..