Muhammad Yunus, Danone Nations Cup ambassador
"The children tell us that we miss something on the way." Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus has chosen to sponsor the world's largest football tournament for children aged 10 to 12: the Danone Nations Cup. Here's why. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
05/07/2019 11:00updated: 05/07/2019 16:23
15 comments
Raymond J.13/08/2019 07:52
Good for him.,well done in helping the youth.
Ferdinand J.12/08/2019 18:53
Bravo
Теодора Л.12/08/2019 16:18
999
Murray D.12/08/2019 14:49
Sounds like an opportunity for mass brainwashing.
Lorraine F.12/08/2019 11:49
Soooooo true! They are very different indeed
Thomas C.12/08/2019 06:59
Any idea who shot the photographs of the kids?
Mihaela E.12/08/2019 04:12
Danone with their yoghurt in plastic care about the planet? :D Oh the irony
Christine T.12/08/2019 03:27
Danone ... 😂😎🤣 ... ? ? ?
Gordon L.11/08/2019 21:59
# Limmy 😂🙃😂
Eduarda M.11/08/2019 13:44
Kudos to these events where children from every part of the world can interact and who knows definitely open new roads ❤
Michael H.11/08/2019 11:24
Sounds like you have created a Tournament to push the climate change FRAUD. Let Children be Children and stop trying to frighten the life out of them. Sick Man!!!!
Mila R.26/07/2019 05:47
God promiss IGive my power to jung peopole
Mila R.26/07/2019 05:45
Yes but Whit God helf Pray for new Genariscion God will give power and strong
Nathn J.08/07/2019 06:09
Danone?
Ste O.06/07/2019 19:17
but aren't these children saying things the adults are saying? you can have all the information in the world, but at 11 years of age your brain functions differently to an adult, this is why children committing even the most horrific crimes are tried as children, not adults. even 20 year olds are still working things out, and their brains still have years of development left. offloading such things into the hands of kids because the adults are not doing what they should be doing is not going to help these children, or the planet. it's a little exploitative tbh. it's not like kids appear out of nowhere and have no parents that want a good future for them... kids will generally think whatever the adults want them to think, some really bad places in the world are doing this right now, learning their children to hate and wish death on the enemies of the adults, just because you're not handing them guns... don't think you cant be just as manipulative.