Paula Radcliffe on running

“Nine times out of ten, once you get out and you do the run, you come back and you feel so much better for having done it.” Fastest female marathoner of all time Paula Radcliffe explains what goes in on her head when she runs.

22/04/2019 13:01updated: 24/04/2019 13:43
  • 54.4k
  • 19

Sports 🏋️‍♀️

13 comments

  • Lily H.
    03/05/2019 11:04

    listen to what she says exactly how it makes me feel and I come back a nicer more relaxed person 😂👌 so true!

  • Joanne P.
    30/04/2019 16:56

    so many truths in what Paula says! X

  • Mealey J.
    30/04/2019 14:16

    this could be you !!

  • Jeff M.
    30/04/2019 10:12

    you’re gonna be a much nicer person once you’ve run a a marathon

  • Mattie M.
    29/04/2019 23:07

    this is soooooo me

  • Jenna J.
    29/04/2019 19:08

    This is the new you, 🤷🏼‍♀️🙄😂

  • Ellie H.
    29/04/2019 18:39

    for your 10k

  • Alice M.
    28/04/2019 17:56

    you solving all the problems

  • Shaun P.
    27/04/2019 20:53

    What's going on with her shoulders

  • Jason I.
    26/04/2019 15:30

    I thought she was celine dione 🙂

  • Ashman N.
    26/04/2019 15:07

    Weirdo

  • Rod S.
    26/04/2019 02:17

    Didn't she take a shite on the road one time during a marathon?