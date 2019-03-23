Rugby captain with one arm

He was born without a right forearm, but it didn't stop him captaining an able-bodied rugby team. 🏉
Chris W.04/04/2019 16:49
and you think you have it bad! Look at this lad! 😁 fair play like!
Michael H.04/04/2019 07:54
BRILLIANT 👍🏉😂🐳
Adrian L.03/04/2019 18:27
Remember him growing up in village good lad
Amelia M.01/04/2019 20:39
Alfie Mallett
David L.01/04/2019 15:37
Go on lad
Raymond C.01/04/2019 09:32
Jack Houseman
Oswald .01/04/2019 07:13
he plays better than someone 😂
Jennie A.01/04/2019 05:24
Awesome and not a bad captain for that matter either!!! 😉😘
Jackie B.31/03/2019 23:42
used to play against him.. he's class as well
Luke W.31/03/2019 22:54
I know a guy who could give him a run for his money
Mark T.31/03/2019 22:43
Still a better player than you
Tom B.31/03/2019 22:20
Catching the ball is the only decent part of his game couldn't tackle a good dinner
Millie R.31/03/2019 21:44
knowing where this was straight away... was disappointing
Danielle H.31/03/2019 21:39
sure that accents getting worse, bloody awful 😂😂
Matthew R.31/03/2019 20:37
what a legend...
Luke R.31/03/2019 20:27
Scott Maher if he can do it bro we need to get back out there bro
Nathan E.31/03/2019 20:26
Fucking fair play to this guy, I bet he’s still got better hands than me!
Pepine J.31/03/2019 20:22
Very nice man i met him and very nice person i met him in Leeds my friend grandson Chris you rock lots of love pepine in CANADA 🇨🇦 with your Aunt Mollie i don't know if you remember me last May. ?
Danny M.31/03/2019 19:54
Top lad and a good player. Great to play against.
Kim H.31/03/2019 19:10
when at uni played against a bloke that only had one arm. think he played for liverpool vets uni? He was forward that could catch better then most people with two arms! lol