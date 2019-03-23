back

Rugby captain with one arm

He was born without a right forearm, but it didn't stop him captaining an able-bodied rugby team. 🏉

23/03/2019 09:54updated: 25/03/2019 09:30
  • 131.0k
  • 66

Sports 🏋️‍♀️

40 comments

  • Chris W.
    04/04/2019 16:49

    and you think you have it bad! Look at this lad! 😁 fair play like!

  • Michael H.
    04/04/2019 07:54

    BRILLIANT 👍🏉😂🐳

  • Adrian L.
    03/04/2019 18:27

    Remember him growing up in village good lad

  • Amelia M.
    01/04/2019 20:39

    Alfie Mallett

  • David L.
    01/04/2019 15:37

    Go on lad

  • Raymond C.
    01/04/2019 09:32

    Jack Houseman

  • Oswald .
    01/04/2019 07:13

    he plays better than someone 😂

  • Jennie A.
    01/04/2019 05:24

    Awesome and not a bad captain for that matter either!!! 😉😘

  • Jackie B.
    31/03/2019 23:42

    used to play against him.. he's class as well

  • Luke W.
    31/03/2019 22:54

    I know a guy who could give him a run for his money

  • Mark T.
    31/03/2019 22:43

    Still a better player than you

  • Tom B.
    31/03/2019 22:20

    Catching the ball is the only decent part of his game couldn't tackle a good dinner

  • Millie R.
    31/03/2019 21:44

    knowing where this was straight away... was disappointing

  • Danielle H.
    31/03/2019 21:39

    sure that accents getting worse, bloody awful 😂😂

  • Matthew R.
    31/03/2019 20:37

    what a legend...

  • Luke R.
    31/03/2019 20:27

    Scott Maher if he can do it bro we need to get back out there bro

  • Nathan E.
    31/03/2019 20:26

    Fucking fair play to this guy, I bet he’s still got better hands than me!

  • Pepine J.
    31/03/2019 20:22

    Very nice man i met him and very nice person i met him in Leeds my friend grandson Chris you rock lots of love pepine in CANADA 🇨🇦 with your Aunt Mollie i don't know if you remember me last May. ?

  • Danny M.
    31/03/2019 19:54

    Top lad and a good player. Great to play against.

  • Kim H.
    31/03/2019 19:10

    when at uni played against a bloke that only had one arm. think he played for liverpool vets uni? He was forward that could catch better then most people with two arms! lol