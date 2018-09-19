back
The new mother who ran the UTMB while breastfeeding
3 months after giving birth, Sophie Power completed one of the hardest ultra-trails in the world- all while breastfeeding her newborn. 😵 Here is her message for other power mums. 💪🏃♀️
19/09/2018 16:10
4 comments
Sammi B.21/09/2018 08:14
just an FYI I won’t be doing this 🙂 hahaha
John G.21/09/2018 07:57
Vikki Gillespie
Sam D.21/09/2018 06:05
!!!
Thomas F.20/09/2018 04:03
Why she dragging the baby round with her. Why not do t next year or year after