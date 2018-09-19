back

The new mother who ran the UTMB while breastfeeding

3 months after giving birth, Sophie Power completed one of the hardest ultra-trails in the world- all while breastfeeding her newborn. 😵 Here is her message for other power mums. 💪🏃‍♀️

19/09/2018 16:10
Brut Originals

4 comments

  • Sammi B.
    21/09/2018 08:14

    just an FYI I won’t be doing this 🙂 hahaha

  • John G.
    21/09/2018 07:57

    Vikki Gillespie

  • Sam D.
    21/09/2018 06:05

    !!!

  • Thomas F.
    20/09/2018 04:03

    Why she dragging the baby round with her. Why not do t next year or year after