back

World Cup 2018: these people couldn’t watch their country play

These Saudis and Russians were not able to watch their country play the World Cup opening match 🇷🇺🇸🇦, and here's why...

14/06/2018 17:13
  • 168.8k
  • 21

Sports 🏋️‍♀️

  1. The strange story of rugby balls

  2. The paddle boarder with Pacific ambition

  3. The life story of Gareth Thomas

  4. Usain Bolt's 5 biggest life moments

  5. Decode: Cricket victory nothing to do with Europe?

  6. Why is the U.S. football world cup team so good?

17 comments

  • Azer M.
    30/06/2018 19:49

    Bonsoir

  • ရွ ု.
    29/06/2018 17:35

    chit

  • Avocat C.
    28/06/2018 23:19

    تم

  • Shahin A.
    28/06/2018 05:43

    Hi

  • ودي ا.
    28/06/2018 04:04

    تم

  • Nuur M.
    27/06/2018 23:03

    Www

  • Wahid B.
    25/06/2018 22:14

    تم

  • Ahlame A.
    24/06/2018 20:04

    تم

  • Ameer A.
    23/06/2018 21:30

    So nic

  • অছিন প.
    22/06/2018 21:46

    nic

  • Fethi A.
    22/06/2018 11:15

    V

  • Salman M.
    22/06/2018 00:33

    I love Saudi

  • Yusuf A.
    19/06/2018 17:25

    Ysuk

  • Abutaher D.
    19/06/2018 05:56

    Love u

  • Amer T.
    17/06/2018 05:17

    Jrdm

  • Paddy R.
    16/06/2018 18:25

    b

  • Ali B.
    14/06/2018 17:41

    Love you Pretty