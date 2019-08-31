4 tips for a more eco-friendly start of the school year

Want to start the school year while being more eco-friendly? \nThis French student tells us how she managed to reduce her impact on the environment. 📚
7 comments
Carol M.09/01/2019 19:36
Thank you for being eco-thoughtful.
Charlotte S.08/31/2019 17:32
This literally would not be a problem if people didn't buy into consumerism
Angela H.08/31/2019 15:03
This is admirable and way more practical than thousands of students ditching school to protest climate change in the streets. Small daily actions matter and mean a lot in the big picture!
Vaibhav K.08/31/2019 14:16
Cynthia T.08/31/2019 09:21
Love this!
Aggie B.08/31/2019 08:56
😍
Francisca F.08/31/2019 08:47
Je fáis cá tous les ans et j ai 47 ans... He n achete pas sí j en ai pas besoin.... Cá s apelle economiser.... Et íl y a plein de parents qui le font parce qu ils n ont pas assez D argent....