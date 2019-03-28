back
Artificial reefs to protect the ocean floor
For years now, people have been dumping concrete blocks and all sorts of man-made structures into the ocean. Their goal? Creating new reefs and encouraging marine life. 🐠
03/28/2019 11:53 AM
86 comments
Nazmul H.06/12/2019 13:43
Too late but appreciated 😊😊 love for all who are trying to reconstruct the ocean ecosystems 😍😍😍😍
Felicity R.05/27/2019 12:34
I don't like the idea of using types
Aaron C.05/27/2019 07:40
Sad to say in the west philippine sea the chinese had already destroyed everything
Andre D.05/24/2019 01:29
Its so sad that we got to this point. Humans destroys everything is see, touch..
Alina G.05/22/2019 17:33
weisch no d'riesenwürfel uf bali 🧜♀️🧜♂️
Janette W.05/22/2019 13:16
Amazing work ..... well done ! 👏
Alda L.05/21/2019 19:48
The Islands in the Caribbean were hit really hard by hurricane Irma. I was so happy to see that were doing, exactly,this for help rebuild their coral reefs. I saw a helicopter, a submarine and a canon. So COOOOOLLL!!
Melody R.05/21/2019 01:41
your calling
Becklyn H.05/20/2019 23:46
Great
Ariane H.05/20/2019 23:45
This is great but it will not continue to work if the temperatures if the oceans continue to rise, CO2 keeps rising causing acidification and algae growths that deplete oxygen.
Cynthia L.05/19/2019 16:16
They tried this off the coast of Fort Lauderdale with tires, which didn’t work too well but some of the other things they tried worked pretty well.
Steve C.05/19/2019 15:02
Wow 😊👍
Ruth C.05/19/2019 05:12
this reminds me of that paper on coral bleaching you wrote 😂
Guillaume P.05/19/2019 04:22
Sometimes it's just like that man
Steve E.05/18/2019 13:26
How about they melt the plastic trash and make reefs out of them.
Vera M.05/17/2019 19:46
Thank you for rebuilding, repopulating the oceans. Cleaning up the the prior methods.
Kate E.05/17/2019 12:12
... we need to get scuba certified
Ileana P.05/05/2019 00:39
Excellent !
Rik P.04/17/2019 19:51
I think schools and colleges could do projects make moulds, and have competitions for the most connalised Structure It could be fun and help with the environment
Doug S.04/17/2019 16:37
did y'all see this FB post?