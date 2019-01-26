back
Companies Using Social Movements to Sell Products
Gillette is pushing its new razors — with a new ad on toxic masculinity?🤔 It's not the first time corporations have used/hijacked social movements to market products.
01/26/2019 6:02 PM
9 comments
Gary M.02/25/2019 20:20
To everyone who currently has a Gillette: don’t throw it out yet. Use it until the blade gets dull and then buy a new one with a different company. It’s really dumb to throw away a perfectly good razor when your beard doesn’t give away what brand of razor you use 😂
Michael G.02/17/2019 02:02
Joey K.02/15/2019 20:56
Don’t allow gillette products in my house
Ahviaunce D.02/11/2019 23:30
That Pepsi one was horrible because they stole that from a actual black girl who was in the street facing a cop
Hannah T.02/09/2019 05:52
this was the Gillette ad I was talking about
Patty G.01/28/2019 18:07
The unfortunate thing is most of these discussions should be conducted at home! We as a planet rely too much on television, radio, movies, music, books and magazines to teach us how to be decent human being! Our parents or parent should be teaching us respect for everyone, regardless of what we look like or talk like! We have lost this, so social media is filled with messages, good and bad! Too many people are lost on what is right! We all need to look in the mirror and figure out how to stop HATING!
Alpha W.01/27/2019 13:52
Just another way to "Dismiss" the struggles of the movement, while playing them for your own profits! Nothing has changed! Still " USING" the pain of others to profit yourself!
Keegan B.01/27/2019 11:45
and brut is a company that makes money off the retards who listen to your propaganda, you dont do or say anything if it wouldn't make you a profit.
Rio K.01/26/2019 20:15
As far as trends go, I think it's good for awareness as long as it's done in good taste. The pepsi one is HORRIBLE.