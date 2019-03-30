Ditching Coal for Golden Honey

As coal country faces economic decline, some organizations are turning to an unlikely business model to help revitalize Appalachia: bee-keeping! 🐝
6 comments
Brut04/30/2019 16:34
Check out more behind the here: Appalachian Beekeeping Collective
Michael G.04/24/2019 03:20
Bee Great!!!
Nathan R.04/16/2019 04:23
I want to help in a different way. I live in the Philippines and getting my hands on real honey is nearly impossible. I'm not alone. Philippines is a achapelos of 7,000 islands and over 2,000,000 westerners (mainly Americans) and we have the hardest time trying to get Raw Honey. The few stores that will have it only have a few on the shelves and it's gone in a day then we have to wait for months before we can a chance to get it. Mind you these stores are in the greater Metro areas so since most of us live on smaller islands we don't have a chance. My hope is that one of the newly entrepreneurs will be willing to sell and ship abroad? I would be happy if someone could loop into setting up a shipping system with me... I'm buying and for a hobby I will distribute. I already have a ham and bacon curing system set up for us here.. Please inbox me
Wm L.03/30/2019 16:58
I would love to learn to do this! That's so cool!
Judy B.03/30/2019 14:26
That's great to hear. The more Beekeepers the better.
Joe D.03/30/2019 12:23
What?? Trump said coal jobs were coming back!! Another lie!!