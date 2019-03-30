back

Ditching Coal for Golden Honey

As coal country faces economic decline, some organizations are turning to an unlikely business model to help revitalize Appalachia: bee-keeping! 🐝

03/30/2019 10:21 AMupdated: 04/11/2019 1:58 PM
6 comments

  • Brut
    04/30/2019 16:34

    Check out more behind the here: Appalachian Beekeeping Collective

  • Michael G.
    04/24/2019 03:20

    Bee Great!!!

  • Nathan R.
    04/16/2019 04:23

    I want to help in a different way. I live in the Philippines and getting my hands on real honey is nearly impossible. I'm not alone. Philippines is a achapelos of 7,000 islands and over 2,000,000 westerners (mainly Americans) and we have the hardest time trying to get Raw Honey. The few stores that will have it only have a few on the shelves and it's gone in a day then we have to wait for months before we can a chance to get it. Mind you these stores are in the greater Metro areas so since most of us live on smaller islands we don't have a chance. My hope is that one of the newly entrepreneurs will be willing to sell and ship abroad? I would be happy if someone could loop into setting up a shipping system with me... I'm buying and for a hobby I will distribute. I already have a ham and bacon curing system set up for us here.. Please inbox me

  • Wm L.
    03/30/2019 16:58

    I would love to learn to do this! That's so cool!

  • Judy B.
    03/30/2019 14:26

    That's great to hear. The more Beekeepers the better.

  • Joe D.
    03/30/2019 12:23

    What?? Trump said coal jobs were coming back!! Another lie!!