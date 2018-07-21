back
Eco-Friendly Soap for Your Hair🛀 ♻️
What's solid shampoo? It's soap for your hair — and it helps the environment by reducing plastic waste. 🛀 ♻️ (via Brut nature)
07/21/2018 1:01 PM
- 1.7m
- 4.2k
- 67
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
35 comments
Ericca L.01/13/2019 14:07
vin gade, men youn nan sa m te di w yo
Rosa H.09/23/2018 15:41
regardes moi ça, ils ont découvert le savon
Foad A.09/19/2018 12:54
كنك
كمال ا.09/14/2018 20:01
تم
Moheb L.09/11/2018 09:14
The strange thing is that we want go back to what we used to do 🙂 we worked hard studied innovated and applied then we found that what we were used to do is better 🙂 for god sake this world is going to kill itself by its mind
Moheb L.09/11/2018 09:14
The strange thing is that we want go back to what we used to do 🙂 we worked hard studied innovated and applied then we found that what we were used to do is better 🙂 for god sake this world is going to kill itself by its mind
Cody L.09/07/2018 16:36
Most men use solid shampoo, it’s the same as they use on their bodies
Dipa M.09/06/2018 12:47
Like to see n use this product in nepal too.
Adrianne P.09/03/2018 21:08
Do they make conditioner? I’d try that but as a naturally curly ocean girl I never use shampoo.
ﺍﻣﻮﻧﻲ ﺍ.08/12/2018 22:14
تم
Aziz G.08/09/2018 12:26
Those look like biscuits.
Sonia A.08/06/2018 19:44
em Errmm herrrrm
Fanny L.08/06/2018 12:49
😂😂😂😂😂
Prem T.08/05/2018 06:32
Best way to use soap in the form of shampoo.👍💞✌👏👌
Rosa M.08/03/2018 12:42
y como hacerlos?
Smail C.08/01/2018 13:33
#
Anastacia C.07/29/2018 13:32
would you try this
Jessica C.07/28/2018 21:43
Just make a dandruff shampoo bottles and I’m sold
Andy Y.07/28/2018 06:06
huh. Small changes. we should try
Grace H.07/27/2018 14:55
I have been using shampoo and conditioner bars from Basin and it has helped me personally because I suffer from many allergies and all the chemicals in shampoos make it hard for me to breathe and my skin breaks out in hives where the soap comes into contact. The soap bars from Basin are clean and natural and I’ve never had healthier hair and no allergic reactions!