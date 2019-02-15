back
How Much Do Americans Spend on Valentine's Day?
This Valentine's Day, Americans will spend as much as it would cost to fix Flint's water crisis. 😮💝💸
02/14/2019 4:58 PMupdated: 08/24/2020 7:56 AM
14 comments
Maria A.02/15/2019 06:00
Sad
Helen A.02/15/2019 02:07
We don't need a wall to solve a non-problem that Donnie boy made up in the first place.
Johnny V.02/15/2019 00:48
Also white people at the Mexican restaurant will spend that much on margarita mondays
Jessie C.02/15/2019 00:34
Let trump give up valentine's day, it's his idea to put the wall up, let him donate his casinos, his so called personal airplanes, golf. Why should they expect Americans to give up thier little Traditions for something he wants, I'm not into Valentine's Day but I'm not going to give up something I want for something he wants
Suze A.02/14/2019 21:17
Ah, no. Not enough for that.
Omar F.02/14/2019 20:59
I don't know what's this about but cute animal's 😻I want one😻
Richard E.02/14/2019 20:18
So what Mexico is going to pay for border wall anyway.
Fatima T.02/14/2019 19:29
AyeshaSiddiqua consumerism in a capitalistic model turning *human love* into a commodity and depriving it of it tremendous ability to do good.
Ahsan A.02/14/2019 19:14
Business is good.....
Ash R.02/14/2019 18:46
That's really surprising to me but my love language is time spent together not gifts so that's probably why. I don't care about gifts at all. And Valentine's chocolates are gross.
John B.02/14/2019 18:23
The power of marketing!
Alex G.02/14/2019 18:12
It's all for some sex at night
A A.02/14/2019 18:10
Materialistic love last for few days Yeah its good husband and wife should love to each other. But if you keep working your relationship by materialistic things, sorry,. Happy Valentine's Day
إكليلل ا.02/14/2019 18:05
😫😫😫😫😫