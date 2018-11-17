back

New Attorney General Whitaker Peddles Bigfoot Dolls

The new Attorney General Matthew Whitaker has ties to an alleged scam company that hawked time travel, Bigfoot dolls and a "masculine toilet."

11/17/2018 12:34 AMupdated: 04/04/2019 7:32 PM
11 comments

  • David C.
    11/19/2018 10:17

    Bipbipbop

  • Lala S.
    11/17/2018 23:58

    ..,,

  • Jim L.
    11/17/2018 14:44

    Idiot post...

  • Jeff M.
    11/17/2018 14:31

    nice try. brut if full of crap

  • Alvin J.
    11/17/2018 13:07

    Trump knows everything. The only thing he doesn't know is that he's so stupid.

  • KJ S.
    11/17/2018 08:35

    why is it that every video of trump,be it here in fb or in youtube or any site where he is in public, he always use the word "very" ??

  • Maggie P.
    11/17/2018 02:29

    😳From Iowa. 😂

  • Odilia B.
    11/17/2018 00:36

    👍

  • Muhammad A.
    11/17/2018 00:36

    Hi brut

  • Consuelo R.
    11/17/2018 00:35

    Hello

  • Muhammad A.
    11/17/2018 00:35

    👍