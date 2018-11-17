back
New Attorney General Whitaker Peddles Bigfoot Dolls
The new Attorney General Matthew Whitaker has ties to an alleged scam company that hawked time travel, Bigfoot dolls and a "masculine toilet."
11/17/2018 12:34 AMupdated: 04/04/2019 7:32 PM
- 97.5k
- 358
- 19
11 comments
David C.11/19/2018 10:17
Bipbipbop
Lala S.11/17/2018 23:58
..,,
Jim L.11/17/2018 14:44
Idiot post...
Jeff M.11/17/2018 14:31
nice try. brut if full of crap
Alvin J.11/17/2018 13:07
Trump knows everything. The only thing he doesn't know is that he's so stupid.
KJ S.11/17/2018 08:35
why is it that every video of trump,be it here in fb or in youtube or any site where he is in public, he always use the word "very" ??
Maggie P.11/17/2018 02:29
😳From Iowa. 😂
Odilia B.11/17/2018 00:36
👍
Muhammad A.11/17/2018 00:36
Hi brut
Consuelo R.11/17/2018 00:35
Hello
Muhammad A.11/17/2018 00:35
👍