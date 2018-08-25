back

Nonprofit Saves Fresh Food From Getting Thrown Out

Rather than go to hungry mouths, 40% of fresh food gets thrown out in the U.S. This nonprofit is ready to change all of that.

08/25/2018 9:01 PM
  • 75.9k
  • 8

8 comments

  • Kitty B.
    08/29/2018 00:57

    What wait a minute this is food and veggies y are they going to waist what nobody knows about compose really 🙄

  • Md N.
    08/28/2018 14:02

    hi

  • Marc B.
    08/27/2018 13:28

    Im glad fakebook is mossad and monitors my every thought and move. Yea STOP THE WAR.

  • Pierre A.
    08/26/2018 15:18

    meanwhile other ppl getting hungry...

  • Zakaria L.
    08/26/2018 13:56

    I start to think about the الإسلام" ليس شرطا واجبا" لدخول الجنه ..

  • Zeqlans P.
    08/26/2018 10:26

    جهود مشكورة

  • حيدر ع.
    08/26/2018 08:42

    شكرا شكرا شكرا لمساعدة الناس

  • Machiavelli D.
    08/26/2018 03:37

    bro you remember when we volunteered for the parish?