Police Called on Black Man Unlocking His Own Store

He was confronted by police — while opening the door at his own business, another disturbing example of racial profiling.
22 comments
Robert C.08/26/2018 19:14
Just trying to promote his store.
Denver B.08/26/2018 03:48
His story doesn't add up at all
Harrison M.08/24/2018 06:23
Yes but black people commit much more crime than whites or any other demographic, look at how that statistic was skewed.
Susan C.08/24/2018 03:09
The Lemonade is really good tasting BUT I love the bottles I decorate them for my bathroom
Jerry M.08/23/2018 04:47
Dress like you own the business
Ivan P.08/23/2018 00:00
Stupid and ignorant people, 2018 and still so much racist!!!
William D.08/20/2018 22:04
Racial Profiling strikes again
Jermain B.08/20/2018 11:55
i mean the U.S.A the country that think it's leaders and wealth thiefs think and beleave they get the right's to take and what ever they want from any country,island or any body at will but i might not be alive but when enough is enough that will be the unthinkable ways they will be they turn at what them give to the world.
Jermain B.08/20/2018 11:47
that's the harsh reality my people's have to deal with is guess as long as they live in America and it will only get worse as time goes by.
Joseph L.08/20/2018 05:38
Common sense , just look at the black communities and it should speak for itself. It’s not the cops fault . The blame need to be direct back to these adults raising the kids to be thugs . Having role models like Gucci mane instead of having role models like this guy . It’s sad but it’s true . Now good guys like this have to pay for it .
Luvitia H.08/19/2018 21:41
Hold up, people are angry at $8 for lemonade?? But will pay $15 for coffee!!!
Kenneth K.08/19/2018 21:39
SAD
John B.08/19/2018 19:15
Yeah, should just let anyone break into his business instead of asking for ID, don't want to offend anyone
Catherine W.08/19/2018 13:10
We need to start talking to each other, smiling at each other, walking out in love. Walk out in Love. Go in to Gourmonade and support!!
Hurle G.08/19/2018 12:50
If 8 out of 10 burglars are being done by asians i would also fit the description. Its those who make their identity into a stereotypes are to blame.
Carmen A.08/19/2018 12:12
Needs to STOP ,STOP, STOP is 2018 what's be wrong with people we are all equal not only on God's eyes but in the law eyes STOP the ignorance
Dornell F.08/19/2018 06:34
That's a shame....living while black.....!
Samuel W.08/18/2018 23:47
Sucks.
Christine S.08/18/2018 21:53
peace and love to you!
Herbert E.08/18/2018 18:25
Arrested more often, convicted at a higher rate and serve longer sentances than whites for the SAME crimes, according to the US Justice Dept.