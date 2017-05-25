Protest for minimum wage

Fight for $15 is asking McDonald's to pay their workers a $15 minimum wage and be recognized as an union
Ivan V.07/03/2017 18:26
Government ; the most freeloading agency on earth funding corporations. http://www.pgpf.org/chart-archive/0053_defense-comparison
Ivan V.07/03/2017 18:24
Yep have a union cuz unions are freeloading on dues anyway
Allen H.05/30/2017 10:37
"Im getting evicted from my apartment and its my jobs fault" is all i heard.
Armoni Q.05/30/2017 01:43
What they gonna get is a machine to replace them...
Cristopher V.05/28/2017 13:40
These are low skilled jobs. You don't need a masters to flip burgers. If it is raised to $15 probably one or two employees would remain the make sure all the kiosks and machines are running smoothly. Everybody else would be fired or layed-off.
Nick P.05/28/2017 12:47
Can't even remember my mcdouble, but wants 15$ an hour. Pfft
Justin M.05/27/2017 17:21
Jay Z Estrada oh hell no
Taylor I.05/27/2017 16:04
Once my fellow emts get paid 15.00 an hour instead of 10.00 I'll have no problem with them getting that raise.
John K.05/27/2017 15:28
15 an hour flipping burgers pmsl EDUCATE yourself
Greg P.05/27/2017 14:16
McDonald's and fast food places require minimum skills and zero experience. There for you get minimum wage. Ill be dammed if someone throwing ketchup on my burger is making as much as me. Lol
Esteven C.05/27/2017 08:02
$15 an hour for dousing my Hot 'n Spicy McChicken in mayonnaise, giving me a 4 piece nugget when I asked for 10, charging me for 20 piece nugget only giving me 10 piece, forgetting to give me my cups, asking me what soda and size after I order a "large Dr Pepper"... I say yall stop complaining otherwise you'll be replaced with a Kiosk that does a more efficient job.
Nick M.05/27/2017 07:00
Sorry man but one big problem is that those jobs are meant for young students and young people to help pay for school and yet the market is flooded with people who made it a career. And working at mcdonalds is not worth 15 dollars an hour and soon they're just gonna build machines for less than a year salary for a human and make it automated with only one person to stock and clean and report problems, so keep pushing but it won't happen.
Aaron D.05/27/2017 01:32
Kiosks lol
Steven G.05/27/2017 01:27
What a fucking joke
Kiernon T.05/27/2017 01:06
Sigh... If 15 dollars an hour becomes the new minimum wage the reward would be very short-lived until the economy balances back out. When the economy balances out that 15 dollars you will be making will be the equivalent to the minimum wage you are making now and you will be able to purchase the same quantity of things with the 15 dollars as you were able to with the previous minimum wage because price of food, retail, rent, etc. will all increase accordingly. It will be nice for maybe a year and maybe even two, but the economy will catch up. There are other permanent methods to ensure your quality of life that can and should be pursued. You are worth more than a career at Mcdonalds and raising the minimum wage is not the way to go.
Kent N.05/26/2017 22:43
2 double cheese burgur for $3 and you want $15/hr? Yeah right.
Daniel J.05/26/2017 21:29
This is honestly a fuckin joke, if you want to get paid $15/hr and be part of a Union then go earn a degree or pick up a skilled trade! How about this, don't work at McDonalds!! Haha I can't believe they think they have any leverage to "demand" anything out of a job that requires literally no skill whatsoever. It's a big clap in the face to every person that has put in the time and effort to actually get into a career that should pay $15/hr! Get real people! This is absurd!!!!
Esdras D.05/26/2017 21:01
wtf I work as a machine maintenance in a company fixing heavy machinery and only make 15$/hr?
Kevin B.05/26/2017 20:41
Im sry but nobody working at McDonalds deserves 15$ per hour.
Joe M.05/26/2017 20:26
Stop selling drugs, get a real job.