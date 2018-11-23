back
The cost of Black Friday on the environment
Black Friday: Good for business. Bad for the planet. 🌍
11/23/2018 2:08 PMupdated: 11/27/2019 5:51 PM
105 comments
Karl W.11/27/2018 12:29
Der Name Black Friday sagt schon alles.
Cash M.11/27/2018 04:27
Fuel by Greed , vanity and total disregard for anything but stuff. Stupid sheep ready for slaughter . Blaming everyone but themselves.
Markus F.11/26/2018 16:45
darum mag ich black friday nicht so
Joshua D.11/25/2018 13:30
Funny thing is anything you want can be bought online now instead . Target for example has had Black Friday sales all week
Lemon W.11/24/2018 22:24
full of greed
Karla D.11/24/2018 20:12
I am going to boycott every company that takes part!
Robert M.11/24/2018 19:44
maybe in america but i was in town yesterday (northwest england) and nobody pushes people like that.
Annie L.11/24/2018 19:39
People are dumb
Abdullah R.11/24/2018 18:34
Civilised nations my foot 🦶. Shame on them. Cheapest in the world.
Mohsin A.11/24/2018 18:05
Jume jesa kohe bera den nai Hai or kuto goro gur se soon quality b jume KO ahe gur se sun lo barwo
Noureddine D.11/24/2018 17:53
ha fin glna lik tmchi
Redwan R.11/24/2018 17:18
r adi amra desh a light friday tay huge amount dia kini
Amin A.11/24/2018 16:51
VERY GREEDY PEAPLE
Amin A.11/24/2018 16:49
BLACK SUNDAY IS BEST DAY FOR SHOPING
Ad A.11/24/2018 16:24
Gair muslimo ki aik or sazish muslmano k aik mubark din ko black friday k nam sy mnsob
Rohan D.11/24/2018 15:53
you’re useless 😪
Rabar R.11/24/2018 15:28
tosh wae leka
Melissa C.11/24/2018 15:27
Black Friday is dumb
Denise L.11/24/2018 15:26
Shopping became compulsory. Easy access through the web made the addiction much worst.
Hana A.11/24/2018 15:14
😁