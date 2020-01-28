back
This architect transforms used textiles into bricks
Transforming used textiles into eco-friendly bricks. This is FabBRICK's approach to prevent waste. Brut nature met Clarisse, the architect behind this project. With ChangeNOW Summit
01/28/2020 8:09 AM
5 comments
Gordon M.11 minutes
that's amazing!
Trinity S.25 minutes
Wow thats amazing
John B.26 minutes
There will be special editions: diapers; track & field clothing; swimsuits; lingerie...
Cynthia S.an hour
Congratulations on your great achievement. And thank you!
Aaron E.an hour
This is cool. This is like the running tracks made from old shoes.