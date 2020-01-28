back

This architect transforms used textiles into bricks

Transforming used textiles into eco-friendly bricks. This is FabBRICK's approach to prevent waste. Brut nature met Clarisse, the architect behind this project. With ChangeNOW Summit

01/28/2020 8:09 AM
5 comments

  • Gordon M.
    11 minutes

    that's amazing!

  • Trinity S.
    25 minutes

    Wow thats amazing

  • John B.
    26 minutes

    There will be special editions: diapers; track & field clothing; swimsuits; lingerie...

  • Cynthia S.
    an hour

    Congratulations on your great achievement. And thank you!

  • Aaron E.
    an hour

    This is cool. This is like the running tracks made from old shoes.