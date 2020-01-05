back
This association repairs home appliances to give them a new life
Giving home appliances a second life. That’s what this French association is doing to prevent waste. And thanks to them, over 3,000 products found a new home in 2019. Brut nature took a tour of their workshops. Here is how it works.
is based in Trappes, just outside Paris. Their mission? Extending the lifespan of home appliances and other devices in order to limit waste. If they cannot be refurbished or repaired, then the association makes sure their different parts get properly recycled. More details here: https://www.envie.org/