This Farm Makes Vegan Leather From Cactus

This farm in Mexico makes leather… from cactus. Meet Adrian and Marte, two friends who started Desserto, a vegan alternative to animal leather. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

04/16/2021 11:06 AM
12 comments

  • Sohail A.
    2 hours

    How about this?

  • Kranti M.
    2 days

  • Deepika G.
    3 days

    Love Mexico ❤

  • Ayan K.
    3 days

  • Srinivas S.
    3 days

    Innovative.. Yes.

  • David A.
    3 days

  • Khalid S.
    3 days

    On Duolingo Spanish podcasts this is covered in episode 74. It is fascinating, just the way they met. Just run the transcript through Google translate.

  • Khusboo S.
    4 days

    Its very interesting innovation

  • Meher K.
    4 days

  • Rajesh S.
    4 days

    Thanks 👍 Brurt india Good ❣️🙏 evening 🌺 sir ☀️❤️🙏

  • Asha R.
    4 days

  • Brut India
    4 days

    is a startup finalist of the LVMH Innovation Award 2020. Every Friday you can discover the "innovations that matter" at on June 16-19, 2021 here: https://bit.ly/3cITyKk.

