back
This Farm Makes Vegan Leather From Cactus
This farm in Mexico makes leather… from cactus. Meet Adrian and Marte, two friends who started Desserto, a vegan alternative to animal leather. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
04/16/2021 11:06 AM
- 66.3K
- 1.2K
- 31
12 comments
Sohail A.2 hours
How about this?
Kranti M.2 days
I'm not offering you millions of Dollars,but l will introduce you to a legit platform where you can earn the minimum of 5000 USD within 24hours with your smarqhone or laqtoq if you' re interestqhone or clik on the link below to join the company channel and send a message to the admin (qrofitsfred1) he will guide you 💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯 https://t.me/joinchat/Wycp47doNUFjNmVk https://t.me/joinchat/Wycp47doNUFjNmVk https://t.me/joinchat/Wycp47doNUFjNmVk
Deepika G.3 days
Love Mexico ❤
Ayan K.3 days
coinbase.com/join/karmak_sp?src=android-link
Srinivas S.3 days
Innovative.. Yes.
David A.3 days
🎉
Khalid S.3 days
On Duolingo Spanish podcasts this is covered in episode 74. It is fascinating, just the way they met. Just run the transcript through Google translate.
Khusboo S.4 days
Its very interesting innovation
Meher K.4 days
Wow
Rajesh S.4 days
Thanks 👍 Brurt india Good ❣️🙏 evening 🌺 sir ☀️❤️🙏
Asha R.4 days
Wow
Brut India4 days
is a startup finalist of the LVMH Innovation Award 2020. Every Friday you can discover the "innovations that matter" at on June 16-19, 2021 here: https://bit.ly/3cITyKk.