This is the environmental footprint of bottled water
They jeopardize oceans and cost more than tap water. Yet, they are still produced in massive quantities across the world. Here's a look at the environmental impact of bottled water. 💧
05/30/2019 10:51 AM
27 comments
Neil A.06/01/2019 02:04
Sad...
Karena D.06/01/2019 00:41
I remember drinking from the tap- people deserve clean drinking water
Segni C.05/31/2019 23:26
I have a project to make a plant and process recycled plastic polyethylene and polypropylene, I need sponsorship.....
Sara S.05/31/2019 22:54
Nourredine G.05/31/2019 21:46
Le plastique est une poule aux oeufw d'or dur !
Elizabeth M.05/31/2019 21:06
Cierto.
Veronica O.05/31/2019 20:56
Stupid people, water is in the nature, not into a shit plastic bottle...
Dalia D.05/31/2019 20:46
Jane K.05/31/2019 17:22
Pine P.05/31/2019 16:24
Now Asia decided that enough is enough. They are going to ban all plastic waste imports.
Jansa A.05/31/2019 13:45
John B.05/31/2019 10:33
Tax it properly, to reflect its real cost. $10 per bottle should cover it but who makes these bottles and fills them? Pepsi, Coke and Nestle, governments won't upset them!
Thomas G.05/31/2019 08:15
Easy and comfort spoiled the world and natural environment a making unsafe life for all live on Earth
Sudhankar S.05/31/2019 07:15
our advertising should be in respect to this
Meryem C.05/31/2019 04:56
Omar M.05/31/2019 02:45
Please support me to execute a project for all Global issues "Whiskey_square-Global_event" Face book page global plan
Daniel B.05/30/2019 20:23
The bottles are not the problem. The problem is the fools who are willing to pay for something that is, in this country, readily available at low cost. Those same people whine about saving the oceans and the turtles and keep buying bottled water. If you are one of those change your ways or remain a hypocrite and continue to pollute the planet you live on and will leave to your children.
Birgit P.05/30/2019 19:32
I am lucky a one, have my water from a creak. Tastes lovely and its clean. 😊
Eva M.05/30/2019 15:18
thats right we also need sustainable one
Brenda B.05/30/2019 15:14
Where are the governments in this? They could put a stop to this any time they wanted, and don't!!