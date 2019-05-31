back
Umòja, textile-based shoes inspired by African handicrafts
Shoes that showcase traditional African textile handicrafts and that are made with natural materials. That's the idea behind Umòja. Here is why this young entrepreneur launched this project. → Where to buy Umòja shoes 👉 https://bit.ly/2QBaSnT 19% discount for Brut followers with the code BRUT19 This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
05/31/2019 4:00 PM
3 comments
Brut06/03/2019 17:21
All year long, Brut helps you to be an informed citizen and consumer. That’s why we’re working with ‘Umòja’ - a brand that shares those same values. Brut. receives a portion of the revenue when our audience makes a purchase online. → Check out these eco-conscious shoes here: https://bit.ly/30HSGOd
Ralph N.06/03/2019 11:58
That's what I'm talking about
Charles M.05/31/2019 17:59
Blacks should support this business instead of giving hundreds of dollars to Nike who couldn't give two flying fu*ks about Blacks