What can we use instead of palm oil?
From biscuits to soap, the whole world is hooked on palm oil. But could we break this habit?
02/21/2019 7:07 AM
33 comments
Shaff R.03/10/2019 13:32
and again palm tree got the blame, u didnt see the western farm look like ? there are zero tree in ur farm, hey at leat we got shit ton of palm tree .
Jake L.03/07/2019 12:23
Don't ask what can replace palm oil, ask why the hell we need it. Capitalism is responsible for gross overexploitation, and has to be held accountable for the death of the planet.
Tanveer S.02/28/2019 21:14
Great
Jeeboy F.02/28/2019 08:26
Coconut is best no need to cut trees
Farhan A.02/28/2019 04:42
Ban/boycot on palm oil product is just western hypocrisy
Vaughn K.02/27/2019 16:10
I try never to buy palm oil always check ingredients.
Janine P.02/27/2019 11:19
Palm oil is bad to health
TauFan T.02/27/2019 05:26
Greedy global big fabriques who feel always not enough of money destroying everythings. Have solution who are more healtier zaitun oil n coconut oil which grow normally total organic but proofed very healthy. Together we can change
Bora S.02/26/2019 21:38
I am vegan and use factoriel stuff not much, but today's general researchs generally based to look out of marijuana plant, and that plant also possible to fix that I think. Oil from that healthy and possible to produces ecologically and also makes 4x photosentese..
Md N.02/26/2019 09:44
Palm oil is supposed to stay because at the end of the day market economy dictates. But there needs a reduction in global consumption of palm oil products.
Erminda A.02/25/2019 17:43
Coconut oil is healthier
Anneli W.02/25/2019 08:29
https://www.savemulu.org/petition/ Save the Malaysian rainforest
Michael J.02/23/2019 22:34
Slowly can find alternative
Emile N.02/22/2019 17:54
Fuk u .
Arturo T.02/22/2019 07:12
Coconuts, the best! It's not even mentioned here, like soya and sunflower where you plant every season. Coconuts are planted only once every 50 years to a century. Coconut oil is a medium chain triglycerides which contains 50% Lauric acid that is also present in mother's milk. On processed foods, coconut oil does not goes rancid compared to palm oil. For frying, coconut oil can be use multiple times compared to palm oil.
Michael J.02/22/2019 03:27
All answers in Facebook itself
Danielle M.02/22/2019 01:51
There IS an easy answer. We need family planning. The human population needs to reduce. Period.
Michael J.02/22/2019 01:13
Ancient Egyptian never use palm oil🤔
Michael J.02/22/2019 01:10
Ancient history palm oil???
Michael J.02/22/2019 01:10
🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽