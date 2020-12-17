back
Workers vandalize iPhone factory over unpaid wages
Smashed windows, car fires, more than 100 arrests… Workers at an iPhone manufacturing factory in India staged a revolt – here's why.
12/17/2020 1:28 PM
5 comments
Louis L.34 minutes
Pariah state run by National racist people's party
Charity A.39 minutes
Let the love of Allah in your heart be the light that guides you through your darkest moments.
Rajkumar B.an hour
Not good to take laws in hand
Sadif S.an hour
Khankir pola .
Nevin S.an hour
just like BLM - they decide to trash everything