Workers vandalize iPhone factory over unpaid wages

Smashed windows, car fires, more than 100 arrests… Workers at an iPhone manufacturing factory in India staged a revolt – here's why.

12/17/2020 1:28 PM
5 comments

  • Louis L.
    34 minutes

    Pariah state run by National racist people's party

  • Charity A.
    39 minutes

    Let the love of Allah in your heart be the light that guides you through your darkest moments.

  • Rajkumar B.
    an hour

    Not good to take laws in hand

  • Sadif S.
    an hour

    Khankir pola .

  • Nevin S.
    an hour

    just like BLM - they decide to trash everything

