"Compost" quiche recipe, a lockdown special

Got too many leftovers lying around in your fridge? Don't let them go to waste, use them to make a quiche. 🥧 A new recipe brought to you by Écotable

04/12/2020 8:29 AM
#stayhome

  • Brut nature
    4 days

    The Community brings together chefs and restaurant professional who are committed to sustainable food. They have decided to share their best daily recipes during the current lockdown. For more details: https://ecotable.fr/