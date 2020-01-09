TBT Brit royal chooses love over crown

She was American, a divorcee — and a British royal chose her over the crown. No, this isn't the story of Meghan Markle.
4 comments
Yasmine H.an hour
Ça c'est ce qu'on appelle de la bravoure ❤️
Shanelle M.an hour
Fun fact: David (Edward VII) and Wallis were nazi sympathizers. They supported Hitler and even met him with the belief that he would return them to the throne if he won the war. They were posted to the Bahamas by George VI (Queen Elizabeth's father) until the war died down. Also Wallis didn't really want to marry him. She just simply wanted the fame and cried bitterly when he announced the plans for abdicated. But it was too late, he had already given up the throne for he and it would have been seen as a slap in the face for her to leave him.Edward VII's abdication is also the reason why the Queen will never abdicate as it was seen as an act of cowardice.
Lori W.2 hours
Wasn't he also a Nazi?
Buka F.2 hours
Isabela