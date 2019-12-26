back

#TBT: The Y2K panic

How did people prepare for the big Y2K tech scare 20 years ago?

12/26/2019 10:33 PMupdated: 12/27/2019 11:00 PM
12 comments

  • Adam O.
    20 hours

    I honestly can’t believe how stupid humans were

  • Dawn L.
    a day

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Kristian G.
    a day

    Human propaganda.We are our own enemies.

  • Mary A.
    2 days

    Didn't do a thing different. Have faith.

  • Tiffany H.
    2 days

    I was 8 when Y2K was a hype. I thought the adults were crazy. I had no doubt life would go on.

  • Hassen C.
    2 days

    غي لخلايع

  • Bobby B.
    2 days

    I bought a mug that made fun of the idiots

  • Valentina Q.
    3 days

    cachaaa lo que me decías

  • Jennifer E.
    3 days

    We covered our heads and waited for the airplanes to drop out of the sky!

  • James Y.
    3 days

    My mom did this. 😑

  • Norman M.
    3 days

    It seem to me then as a bunch of hyped paranoia. So people could profit off of that same paranoia.

  • Leilani M.
    3 days

    Haha. I can't believe that was twenty years ago. I remember everyone going crazy over toliet paper, too.